Audit reveals questions about Egypt Police Department, police chief, state officials say

EGYPT, Ark. (KAIT) - An audit done by the state’s Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training found several issues related to Egypt Police Chief Gerald Goza as Goza cannot perform or act as a law enforcement officer in the state due to questions involving a high school diploma, an audit released Wednesday noted.
According to a one-page letter received by Region 8 News from the state agency, CLEST Agents met with Goza Jan. 7 about allegations of violations and to perform an agency audit.
In addition to Goza, the letter showed several issues related to the Egypt Police Department.
“According to records on file at the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST), there were eight officers listed on the agency roster at Egypt Police Department. During the audit, Agents were advised that you, Chief Goza were the only active employee at the aforementioned agency; therefore, all other names on the roster were administratively removed by CLEST agents as of January 9, 2020,” the letter noted. “There were also allegations of a forged Radar certificate. You, Chief Goza advised CLEST Agents that you did duplicate another officer’s certificate with your information for your own personal records because you never received a certificate after successful completion of the course and your intentions were not to forge documents.”
Authorities also looked at an audit of officer files and found several deficiencies in Goza’s records.
They include a missing birth certificate, ASP/FBI fingerprint returns, physical examination, firearms training and racial profiling and a discrepancy about the acceptance of a high school diploma on file, the letter noted.
As for the high school diploma question, a 2019 FOI request from KAIT showed that Goza had a diploma from Southeastern High School, a Miami-based school.
According to their website, the school offers a high school proficiency diploma through home study.
However, officials said an investigation showed questions about the school.
“Through further investigation of the high school diploma by CLEST Agents on file for you, Chief Gerald Goza from Southeastern High School, it was discovered that the diploma is not accepted by the United States Department of Education. Therefore, the diploma is not accepted or recognized by CLEST,” officials said in the letter, sent to Goza and Egypt Mayor Jerry Cook. “Furthermore, Goza has been removed from service effective January 9, 2020 by CLEST Agents and cannot perform or act as a law enforcement officer in Arkansas. In order to return to law enforcement, you must receive a high school diploma accepted by the United States Department of Education or pass the General Education Development Test (GED).”
Cash Mayor Jerry Cook released a statement Wednesday to Region 8 News about the situation.
“Gerald Goza submitted a letter of resignation as police chief on 1-7-2020. Since that time, Gerald Goza has not acted as police chief or police officer for the city of Egypt,” Cook said in the statement. “The City of Egypt has cooperated with CLEST regarding an inquiry into Goza’s qualifications. When hired by the city of Egypt in October 2018 by former police chief, as a patrolman, his records showed that he was certified by CLEST and had served many years as a police officer. This included local towns such as Cash and Alicia.”
Also, a lawsuit was filed last October in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro against Goza and several city officials requesting details about Goza’s employment history.
The lawsuit was later dismissed with prejudice, according to Arkansas Court Connect.
