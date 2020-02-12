Audit reveals questions about Egypt Police Department, police chief, state officials say

“According to records on file at the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST), there were eight officers listed on the agency roster at Egypt Police Department. During the audit, Agents were advised that you, Chief Goza were the only active employee at the aforementioned agency; therefore, all other names on the roster were administratively removed by CLEST agents as of January 9, 2020,” the letter noted. “There were also allegations of a forged Radar certificate. You, Chief Goza advised CLEST Agents that you did duplicate another officer’s certificate with your information for your own personal records because you never received a certificate after successful completion of the course and your intentions were not to forge documents.”