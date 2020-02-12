Blytheville PD Justice Complex holds groundbreaking ceremony

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Construction vehicles are moving along with the plans of a new law enforcement building in Mississippi County.
The Blytheville Police Department’s Justice Complex Center had its’ groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, showing citizens their tax dollars are at work after a long delay of paperwork when construction was supposed to begin in 2017.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders calls the new project a good reinvestment into the police department and increasing law enforcement forces.
“Our intent is to have a real-time police center, and what we mean by that is operating in collaboration with our SkyCops to actually have a real-time center right here within the department where we can see all different aspects and all areas,” says Sanders.
The expected completion date of the project is set for the fall of 2020.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.