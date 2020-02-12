Cardinal great Tom Pagnozzi headlined 2020 Arkansas State Grand Slam Banquet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball opens Friday night at The Tom.
The Red Wolves had a diamond party at The Bank. The annual Grand Slam Banquet took place at First National Bank Arena.
Fans got to meet the team, bid on memorabilia and much more. Cardinal and Razorback great Tom Pagnozzi was the Grand Slam headliner. The 1992 MLB All-Star won 3 Gold Gloves in 12 seasons. Pags also had a chance to speak to the 2020 A-State squad.
Arkansas State hosts Stephen F. Austin for a weekend series. The game times are Friday 6pm, Saturday 2pm, & Sunday 1pm at Tomlinson Stadium.
