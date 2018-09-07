Colder Air Moves in for the End of the Week

The sun returns on Thursday after any remaining rain tapers off overnight. Skies clear throughout the day though we start to turn colder and windy. Highs will barely make it out of the 30s Thursday and only reach the mid-30s on Friday. We’ll wake up Friday morning with temperatures around 20 degrees and a wind chill near single digits. We’re back in the 50s for the weekend with a shower or two possible Sunday. Better rain chances come Monday and Tuesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. A few could be strong. We go back to cold for the middle of next week.