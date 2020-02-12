Doniphan R-1 to close for remainder of week due to sickness, rains

“Our attendance has suffered this week due to sickness and the water is rising steadily due to the amount of rain we received,” officials said in the post. "Therefore, we have decided to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, February 13. We were already scheduled to be out of school Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17. Hopefully, being away from school for five days will allow time for everyone to get healthy and will decrease the chance of spreading germs back and forth.