Doniphan R-1 to close for remainder of week due to sickness, rains

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - An area school district will be closed for the rest of this week due to sickness and the large amount of rain the area has received.
According to a post on the Doniphan R-1 School District Facebook page, the district will be closed Thursday, Feb. 13 and was already scheduled to be out of school Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17.
“Our attendance has suffered this week due to sickness and the water is rising steadily due to the amount of rain we received,” officials said in the post. "Therefore, we have decided to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, February 13. We were already scheduled to be out of school Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17. Hopefully, being away from school for five days will allow time for everyone to get healthy and will decrease the chance of spreading germs back and forth.
District officials plan to use the time to clean and disinfect everything.
School will resume Feb. 18.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.