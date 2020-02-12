Feb. 12: Rain, rain, and more rain

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 12. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Heavy rain will continue for much of Wednesday with many locations coming away with 1-2”.
We’ll dry out in the second half of the week, but it’ll turn MUCH colder.
Data agrees that we wake up to wind chills near single digits Friday.
Expect sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs near 40.
News Headlines
Students head back to school this morning following two weapons incidents Tuesday that sent their classes into lockdown mode.
A head-on collision on Highway 63 killed two people and seriously injured two others.
The debate continues in one Region 8 community over a proposed ordinance regarding vicious animals.
