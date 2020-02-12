Head-on collision in Lawrence County kills two

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A head-on collision in Lawrence County killed two people around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Arkansas State Police, the two people were Thomas Scott Fling, 19, of Williford, Ar, and Janes Andrew Dickey, 71, of Columbus, Ar.
The two passengers in both vehicles were injured and taken to the Med in Memphis.
The accident happened on U-S Highway 63 north of Hoxie when a truck driven by Fling crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by Dickey.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.