Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106. Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17. Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Yor Anei scored 15 and had seven rebounds, Lindy Waters III added 12 points and Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 64-59. Jonathan Laurent had 11 points and Cameron McGriff provided 10 as the Cowboyspicked up their first win against Kansas State since 2017 and now sit in a tie for ninth place in the conference with the Wildcats. Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with a season-high 16 points. It was the first conference road win of the season for Oklahoma State.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Santiago Vescovi had 20 points and eight assists before fouling out to set career highs in both categories as the Volunteers trounced Arkansas 82-61. Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 SEC) lost its third consecutive game, shot a season-low 30.6% and fell by double figures for the first time all season. The Razorbacks had been one of only nine Division I teams to avoid any double-digit defeats. Arkansas played a third straight game without second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe. Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) played a fourth consecutive game without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brandon Battle scored 11 points, including a go-ahead layup, and Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57-49 to win its fourth straight. Leon Daniels had 16 with eight rebounds and AJ Farrar scored 11 pointsfor the Hornets (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who shot 43% from the field (17 of 40). Jacoby Ross scored nine points. Dequan Morris scored 13 points with three steals for the Golden Lions (3-20, 2-9), who shot 1 of 7 from long distance (8%) in losing their eighth straight game. Kshun Stokes added nine points.