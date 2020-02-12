Jonesboro, Craighead Co. see boost in sales tax revenues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tax receipts were at historic levels during 2019 and both Jonesboro and Craighead County continue to see gains in sales tax revenues during January of this year.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city of Jonesboro saw $1.691 million in sales and use tax receipts in January. The number was an 8%, or $125,000 increase over the same time in 2019.
It was the most ever collected in January by the city of Jonesboro, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Craighead County brought in $1.887 million in January in sales tax revenues. It was a 6.4% increase over the same time in 2019, with the county collecting over $21 million in receipts last year, officials said.
The city of Jonesboro also collected nearly $19 million in sales taxes, officials said.
