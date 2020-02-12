Jonesboro organization discusses pedestrian safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s Metropolitan Planning Organization met Tuesday to talk about pedestrian safety.
MPO plans to reevaluate projects across Jonesboro to see how to measure the effectiveness of the additions.
They are doing so by asking people in the community if they use them and recording data.
Surveys for the projects were due in December 2019, but MPO Director Cecelie Cochran says your voice still matters.
“It always requires a reevaluation because some things that we have enacted do not work now,” Cochran says. “Our population has changed, the way we move about our region has changed, the needs of the people in our area have changed. With every reevaluation process, what it does is it looks at what we currently have and what we’re doing.”
MPO plans to reevaluate the pedestrian crossing on Johnson Avenue.
“We want everybody to be able to navigate around here safely,” Cochran says. “The only way we can do that constantly goes back and look at infrastructure and look at improvements.”
A public input meeting will take place in the spring of 2020 for the Johnson Avenue crossing.
For more information, visit the MPO website by clicking here or emailing mpo@jonesboro.org.
