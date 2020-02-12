K-9 officer sniffs out 45 pounds of marijuana, 1 arrested

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after being stopped in a vehicle for speeding and lane violations.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said this was on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. It happened on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m.
K-9 Rony alerted officials to illegal substances during the stop.
Jonathan B. Lee, 34 of Oregon, was charged with delivery of marijuana and possession of pills including three Addarall pills, 3.5 Xanax pills, two Amphetamine pills and 22 Ecstasy pills.
Officials found 45 pounds of marijuana inside a suitcase and plastic totes.
They also found Ecstasy and other pills.
