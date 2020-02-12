Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A black Arkansas lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to address policing after officers drew guns on her and another black politician who had called 911 to report harassment. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Democratic state Rep. Vivian Flowers said the planned legislation would address body-cameras; data collection; penalties for filing false police reports; and limits to police use of force. Flowers and state House candidate Ryan Davis say they were talking to each other on the sidewalk on Feb. 3 when two white residents questioned why they were in the neighborhood. The politicians and one of the residents then heard a gunshot.