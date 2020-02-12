Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VERMILLION, Kan. (AP) — State officials are joining with Marshall County law enforcement to investigate the death of a northeast Kansas man after an explosion and fire. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 83-year-old Donald McLaughlin died at his home in Vermillion on Jan. 24. Emergency crews found his body after extinguishing the fire. The investigation began after an autopsy was performed. The Marshall County Sheriff's office asked for KBI assistance Friday after it found the circumstances of the death suspicious. The State Fire Marshal also is helping with the investigation. Officials says there is no threat to the public related to this incident.