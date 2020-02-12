JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The final night of the 4A-3 regular season featured last second shots to win and upsets.
Andrew Laird’s bucket with 3.7 seconds left lifted Westside past Valley View 71-69. The victory gave the Warriors 2nd place in conference & clinched a spot in the 4A East Regional. 4A-3 champ Blytheville suffered their first loss in league play, the Chickasaws were upset at Brookland 42-40.
Southside knocked off the reigning state champions to win the 4A-3 girls title. The Lady Southerners beat Batesville 60-51.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/11/2020)
Westside 71, Valley View 69 (Boys - Riley Felkins: 32 pts)
Jonesboro 55, Paragould 20 (Boys)
Jonesboro 71, Paragould 52 (Girls)
Nettleton 77, Marion 60 (Girls - Elauna Eaton: 21 pts)
Marion 63, Nettleton 58 (Boys)
Southside 60, Batesville 51 (Girls)
West Memphis 59, Searcy 54 (Boys)
West Memphis 50, Searcy 43 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 41, Mountain Home 24 (Boys)
Mountain Home 49, Greene County Tech 35 (Girls)
Batesville 52, Southside 30 (Boys)
Brookland 56, Blytheville 38 (Girls)
Melbourne 54, Mountain View 30 (Boys)
Melbourne 54, Mountain View 30 (Girls)
NEACHE 69, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 66 (Boys - OT)
Trumann 72, Walnut Ridge 42 (Boys)
Walnut Ridge 58, Trumann 48 (Girls - Bailey Augustine: 34 pts)
Rivercrest 84, Piggott 33 (Boys)
Manila 72, Riverside 25 (Boys)
Osceola 55, Gosnell 49 (Boys)
Corning 53, Hoxie 42 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 59, Salem 47 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 53, Salem 48 (Girls)
Ridgefield Christian 67, Marmaduke 55 (Boys)
Bay 68, England 39 (Boys)
Maynard 54, BIC 53 (Girls)
