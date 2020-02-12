New JPD K-9 receives birthday donation from young girl

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new dog in town and he will be hitting the streets of Jonesboro soon and thanks to one 11-year-old girl, he will be fully equipped with new gear.
K-9 Frost and Handler Levi Chism received a nice gift of $300 from Bay Elementary student Lynnli Jo Thomas. This is actually her 4th consistent year donating to K-9s in the area.
She has raised over $3,000 to help K-9s like Fredo in Bay and Frost here in Jonesboro.
She said instead of buying gifts for herself on her birthday, she wants to inspire other young kids to use their gifts to help others.
“I love dogs and these dogs need stuff so they won’t get hurt. I want to inspire others to get vest, collars and training stuff they need,” Thomas said.
Lynnli said she plans to continue to raise and give money for years to come.
As far as Frost goes, he and his handler will continue to train and eventually be placed on the 2nd shift for Jonesboro Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.