New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office phone issues

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Phone lines at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office are having technical issues.
Officials said if anyone is attempting to get in touch with the sheriff’s office outside of normal business hours, to contact dispatch directly at 573-748-5901.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Usually, if the office received a call outside of those hours, the call would automatically transfer to dispatch workers.
Technical difficulties are preventing that transfer.
Officials said they do not always have someone available in the Office to answer these calls outside of business hours.
Technicians are working on the problem, but they do not have a time frame on when it will be resolved.
Officials said Wednesday, Feb. 12 is a holiday for office staff. They asked callers to dispatch directly on that day as well.
