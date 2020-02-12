Peanut allergy treatment approved by FDA, research began in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Researchers at Arkansas Children’s Research Institute played a fundamental role in the first treatment for a life-threatening peanut allergy in children recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
According to a news release from Arkansas Children’s Hospital, ARCI pioneered initial research 18 years ago into an oral immune therapy for food allergies.
They studied egg allergies and within two years, identified the potential to address peanut allergy.
Director of the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Food Allergy Program Dr. Stacie Jones and a doctor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences led the team that studied immunotherapy from the beginning.
On Jan. 31, the FDA announced the approval of Palforzia, the treatment that works by desensitizing children to peanut protein over time.
With the therapy, patients take a controlled amount of peanut protein every day.
The news release said trials found over time, many children’s allergic reactions are lessened by the drug, making it possible to live without the risk of a serious reaction to a small amount of peanut exposure.
“This is a move toward a more personalized therapy that will change many lives, remembering that oral immunotherapy is not the right treatment for all affected by peanut allergy,” Jones said.
ACRI and UAMS continue to look at potential allergy treatments, depending on the patient’s family participating in clinical studies.
Over the next few months, doctors and Arkansas Children’s Hospital and other allergy treatment centers will begin prescribing Palforzia to patients who meet certain criteria.
