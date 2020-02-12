Poll reveals who Arkansas voters are backing in democratic election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A poll released Tuesday shows who Arkansas voters are backing so far in the Democratic presidential primary.
According to the Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College Poll, voters were asked who they would vote for if the election were today.
It shows that Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden are in the lead in the Natural State.
- 19.6% Michael Bloomberg
- 18.5% Joseph Biden
- 16.4% Bernie Sanders
- 15.5% Pete Buttigieg
- 8.9% Elizabeth Warren
- 4.8% Amy Klobuchar
- 2% Andrew Yang
- 3.3% Someone else
- 11% Undecided
Roby Brock with our media Partner Talk Business & Politics said Bloomberg’s lead makes sense.
"It's not totally unexpected," Brock said. "We have seen Mike Bloomberg spend a lot of money on advertising here in the state. He has been here a couple of times in person. No other candidate has really invested much time in Arkansas. It's not surprising to me to see Bloomberg leading in Arkansas even though it's again within the margin of error."
The poll shows 11% of undecided voters, but Brock said that will change in the coming weeks.
"I don't think that's a really big undecided number considering how many candidates there are. I do think people will make up their mind by election day so we could see some things really shift and change in this really really tight race in the top four here. Split out all that undecided out pretty evenly or it may go to some of the candidates down-ballot."
Brock said the tight race will be more defined if more candidates decide to drop out of the primary because those voters will seek to place their support on the candidates still vying for the Democratic bid.
