Runoff for Arkansas House seat unofficially ends in tie

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A runoff election for the Democratic nomination for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives ended unofficially in a tie Tuesday night.
According to unofficial results, Ryan Davis and Joy Springer each received 372 votes in Tuesday’s runoff election.
However, Pulaski County election officials say five overseas military ballots are still outstanding, and two provisional ballots could be counted if deemed valid.
Davis and Springer are seeking their party’s nomination for a Little Rock seat that had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October.
