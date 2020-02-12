Three rezoning requests discussed during MAPC meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met Tuesday night and the majority of their agenda were rezoning requests.
The first request was by Rickey Jackson to rezone 8.84 acres of land at 1130 Greensboro Road from R-1 single-family residential district to PD-RS residential planned development.
The proposed use of the land would be to use to build 40 single-family structures.
Several residents spoke against the rezoning request expressing concerns about traffic on Greensboro Road and drainage issues.
In the end, by a vote of 6-1, MAPC gave Jackson a favorable recommendation for the rezoning.
The second rezoning on the agenda was at 400 E. Highland Drive to rezone 2.42 acres from C-4 with a limited use overlay to C-3 with a limited use overlay. James Gramling presented the rezoning on behalf of Ditta Enterprises, Inc.
The land sits next to Farmers and Merchants Bank on Highland Drive and has been vacant and the rezoning applicant is looking to put a hardware store on the site.
The MAPC gave a favorable recommendation for the rezoning.
The third and final rezoning request was brought by George Hamman of Civilogic, LLC on behalf of Centerline, LLC for a rezoning of 16.01 acres at 2914 McClellan Drive from C-3 to PD-M Limited Use Overlay.
The developer would like to develop the land as a mixed-use of commercial and residential with residential being designed, built, and marketed as united for ownership.
The MAPC also gave a favorable recommendation for the rezoning.
For the city council to discuss the rezoning during their next meeting, representatives for the three rezonings have until 10 a.m. Thursday to get the rezoning on the council’s agenda.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.