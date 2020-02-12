Trumann City Council continues discussion on vicious dog ordinance

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Discussion continued Tuesday evening on whether there should be an amendment to a vicious animal ordinance in Trumann, specifically pit bulls.
We have been following this story since the beginning of the year and the ordinance sponsor, Councilman Matthew Miller, presented an ordinance back in January that would allow the dogs back into city limits.
Tuesday, he proposed more amendments to his original amended ordinance, taking that ordinance that should have been on the second vote back to the first.
The council decided to suspend the rules and vote on his newer version and voted for the first and second reading, passing it to the third.
But before that happened, two citizens, like Traci Cooper, took to the podium to express why they think the law should be passed.
“It’s not the dog, it’s the owner,” Cooper said.
They also argued that dogs like the one that was shot last week in the city, suffer from the cruelty of human hands.
“I just hope that things that some of us citizens can say will help them change their minds, make them think more about what they are doing and possibly push them to lift the ban on pit bulls and just do it on all vicious animals," Cooper said.
The council will make its decision at the next meeting on March 10.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.