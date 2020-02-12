Winslow expects to play for Grizz after All-Star break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the dust has settled from the NBA trade deadline, all the physicals and paperwork are done - the Memphis Grizzlies are able to practice. This is the first time they are practicing with their full squad going forward. That means all the newcomers are on hand at the team’s FedEx Forum practice facility.
Forward Jordan Bell, whom the Grizzlies picked up from the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in attendance. Center Gorgui Djeng, also from the Timberwolves, is expected to see extensive minutes in a backup role to Jonas Valanciunas and Jeran Jackson, Jr.
Then there’s the centerpiece of the trade, Justise Winslow. The 6′7″, 225-lbs player is a swiss army knife who can play and defend almost any position on the court. He’s currently rehabbing a back injury but said he’s confident he’ll be back on the court sometime after this weekend’s NBA All-Star break.
“Obviously I’m dealing with the injuries, trying to get healthy,” Winslow said. “I and the medical staff are taking it one day at a time. And we’re just grinding. I know that’s a big slogan here. Grit and Grind, so I’m just excited to be part of this environment."
Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins can’t wait to get his new players on the floor.
“It takes time to get chemistry on the floor. But, I think off the court, guys are picking up the things, they’re doing script sessions and doing defensives sessions,” Jenkins said. “They’re picking stuff up. they’ve been doing a lot of, familiar with a lot of the NBA Schemes. But, their teammates have been helping them adjust.”
Djeng and Bell should see action against the Blazers Wednesday night.
