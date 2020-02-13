Def Leppard, ZZ Top head to North Little Rock this fall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of bands synonymous with the 1970s and 1980s will be performing in the Natural State this fall.
Both Def Leppard and ZZ Top will play Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Def Leppard is known for songs like “Armageddon It” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, while ZZ Top is known for songs like “Legs” and “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide.”
Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 and range in price from $399.50 to $39.50, officials said Thursday.
People can get tickets by going to the arena box office in North Little Rock or by visiting Ticket Master or Live Nation.
