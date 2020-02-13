Feb. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies clear throughout the day though we start to turn colder and windy.
Highs will barely make it out of the 30s Thursday and only reach the mid-30s on Friday.
We’ll wake up Friday morning with temperatures around 20 degrees and a wind chill near single digits.
We’re back in the 50s for the weekend with a shower or two possible Sunday.
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, Jonesboro firefighters were busy knocking out a fire that caused total damage to a shop off Southwest Drive.
Members of a Northeast Arkansas group say its members take pride in their work, and should not be discriminated.
Fewer students mean less money for one Region 8 college’s budget.
