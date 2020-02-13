Jonesboro community members push for equal employment protection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of citizens are back after four years in an attempt to push the city to amend its employee handbook and protect citizens against discrimination.
They are calling it the “Jonesboro Fair Employment” resolution and it hones in on gender identity, sexual orientation and veterans status.
Yesenia Hernandez is the president of Northeast Arkansas Pride and she says “all we want to be able to do is exist.”
On Wednesday, she submitted the resolution to the Jonesboro City Clerk’s office with hopes that their voices will be heard.
She says she is not alone and said she has the support of NEA Pride, Human Rights Campaign of Arkansas, A-State Gender and Sexuality Alliance, A-State Young Democrats, Solomon’s Porch, St. Mark’s Episcopal 143 Community and the Craighead County Democratic Committee.
“People have this misconception that if you allow people to exist that they are pushing their lifestyles on them or who they are on someone else,” Hernandez said.
With the exception of veterans status, this was a fight led back in 2015 by Arkansas State student Ryan Carter.
“It is very important for this to be codified in law and it can’t just be a picky promise from the mayor. It has to be written,” Carter said.
The fight was lost at the time due to the lack of a second during a committee meeting.
However, now they believe they are better equipped to educate others and that there is a chance there are more progressive members of the city council that may vote yes, Hernandez said.
Region 8 News reached out to Bill Campbell, Director of Communications for the City of Jonesboro and asked, has there been a problem with discrimination and are people protected?
He responded:
“The City’s policy is taken directly from federal law and covers all protected classes in that law. We also have paragraphs that say employment and promotion decisions will be made ONLY on individual qualifications.”
However, Hernandez and Carter say they believe that’s not enough.
Arkansas law states that no county or city can adopt laws on the issue.
“A county, municipality or other political subdivision of the state shall not adopt or enforce an ordinance, rule or policy that creates a protected classification or prohibits discrimination on a basis not contained in state law,” the law, Arkansas Code Annotated 14-1-403, noted. “This section does not apply to a rule or policy that pertains only to the employees of a county, municipality or other political subdivision.”
And, that’s why they are calling for that extra protection.
“The motto of Jonesboro is people, pride and progress and if we are going to have any progress in the city, we are going to have to put people first just like our motto," Hernandez said.
While this process begins to kick-off for the group again, they will also host a rally this Saturday at noon at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.