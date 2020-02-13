Jonesboro Fire Department investigates suspicious fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and fire are on the scene of a structure fire.
According to Sgt. Coleman with Jonesboro police, they received a call around 1:35 a.m.
It was reported as a barn/repair shop fire with possible farm equipment in the 6700 block of Southwest Drive.
The second 911 call said some explosions were heard and the building was fully involved.
A transmitter was sparking and the electricity line was on fire when crews arrived on the scene.
Jonesboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Winstead called City Water and Light to turn the electricity off.
Chief Winstead said they are still working on hot spots.
Winstead confirmed there were no injuries, but the structure was damaged.
There were tractor-trailers, a car lift, gasoline, paint, and more that caught on fire.
Chief Winstead said they do not know the cause of the fire at this time, but they have "narrowed it down” to where it started and he has his “suspicions.”
