Jonesboro sees impressive job numbers in 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro saw nearly 940 jobs created in five key areas during 2019, with officials saying the growth surpassed a five-year goal in just three years.
Officials with Jonesboro Unlimited announced Wednesday the results of an annual inventory of new and expanded industries for 2019.
The information on the jobs, which came from nearly 100 area companies, showed growth in both healthcare and manufacturing. The report showed that the healthcare industry created 397 jobs while manufacturing companies added 392 jobs.
Officials said Jonesboro has created nearly 3,100 jobs in the past three years, with both healthcare and manufacturing creating nearly 84% of the new jobs. The area has also seen a $474 million growth in capital investment in the past three years.
An official said the economic growth shows the impact Jonesboro has, plus the impact the jobs have on the area economy.
“When you consistently add jobs to your economy for several years in a row, you are doing something right. To average over 1,000 direct, new jobs a year for the past three years shows how strong our local employers are and how strong our city’s economy continues to be,” Jonesboro Unlimited President Mark Young said in a media release.
At an event Wednesday, Dr. Shane Speights, who serves as Dean for New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, said the growth in healthcare has helped deal with a shortage of doctors and medical personnel in the region.
“There’s a lot of the work that goes on behind the scenes and it’s hard to really take that into account and appreciate that until you really see what the numbers look like and can really say, ‘Wow.' We are moving forward at an amazing pace,” Speights said.
