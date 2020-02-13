Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY EMPLOYEES-FRAUD PLEAS
6 Kansas City employees plead guilty to overtime fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six Kansas City public works employees have admitted taking part in a conspiracy to fraudulently collect overtime pay. Federal authorities say the six conspired to claim $58,000 in overtime they didn't earn between January 2013 and November 2016. The city calls in employees on overtime to replace or repair essential signs, such as stop signs or yield signs. Prosecutors say the six employees admitted that they reported damaged signs on evenings or weekends in order to be called out to fix them. They then submitted time sheets and work orders to indicate they had fixed the signs when they hadn't done so.
DETECTIVE SHOT-SENTENCE
Man gets 17 years in prison for shooting police officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting a police officer. Daryaun Wines was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge, admitting that he shot at a truck that Special Federal Officer Archie Shaw was driving in October 2017. Shaw was struck several times and seriously injured but survived. The shooting happened in the city of St. Louis. A second man also convicted of shooting the officer, Johnzell Moorehead Jr., will be sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in August. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Rea, in a statement, called the attack “an unconscionable ambush.”
AP-US-TRAFFIC-CRASH-THREE-KILLED
Missouri dad sues over crash that killed 3 of his children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the deaths of three of his children last year in a southwest Missouri crash. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Ionel Dobos alleges in the suit filed this month that a tractor-trailer driver failed to signal in July when he re-entered Interstate 44 after having been parked on the side of the road near Springfield. He also alleges that the children's mother was speeding. Troopers say her van hit the front of the rig and then went into the guardrail, killing 6-year-old Julia Dobos, 7-year-old Angelina Dobos and 8-year-old Olivia Dobos.
BANQUET HALL SHOOTING
3 charged in Missouri banquet hall shooting that wounded 5
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Three convicted felons have been charged in a southwest Missouri banquet hall shooting that left five people wounded. Cape Girardeau police said in a tweet that 25-year-old Jaquavion Anderson and 25-year-old Myron Andrews have been taken into custody, but that 23-year-old Marquelis Andrews remains at large. No attorney is listed for Jaquavion Anderson or Myron Andrews in online court records. They are jailed without bond. Each of the three are charged with one count each of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm charge, as well as varying numbers of counts of armed criminal action and second-degree assault in last month’s shooting at the The River, also known as the River Valley Banquet Center.
BODY IN CONCRETE-PLEA
3rd person pleads to federal charges in Missouri man's death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the death of a Missouri man whose body was found entombed in concrete. Anthony R.K. Flores admitted Wednesday that he lied to federal authorities about seeing Carl DeBrodie alive in April 2017. DeBrodie's body was found in a Fulton storage locker in April 2017 but authorities believe he died sometime in 2016. DeBrodie was a resident of a home in Fulton that cared for developmentally delayed adults. Flores mother, Sherry Paulo, and her husband, Anthony R. Flores, both of Fulton, pleaded guilty in November to federal civil rights charges arising from DeBrodie’s death.
RUNAWAY BARGES
No injuries or hazards after barges break loose at St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Towing vessels are working to gather up several barges that broke away from a fleeting area on the Mississippi River at St. Louis. The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with the Coast Guard, Missouri Department of Transportation, Illinois State police and local agencies responded. The Coast Guard said there were no injuries or reports of pollution. The river was closed briefly before reopening. The exact number of barges that broke loose was not disclosed. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
RURAL BROADBAND
Rural Missouri gets millions for broadband internet access
ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — The federal government is providing more than $60 million in grants and low-interest loans to Missouri as part of a program to increase broadband internet access in rural areas. KWMU reports that six businesses are receiving the grants to install fiber optic internet lines that will bring high-speed service to areas that have little to no access. Among the businesses to benefit is the Gascosage Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity to rural areas of Camden, Maries, Miller, Phelps and Pulaski counties in the south-central part of the state. It is receiving $7 million in grants and $7 million in low-interest loans to lay fiber optic cable in three phases.
PARSON-APPOINTMENTS
Missouri governor appoints PAC donor to university post
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson is giving a top university appointment to a business owner who donated to a pro-Parson political action committee. Parson on Wednesday named Greg Hoberock to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. Records show Hoberock in 2018 gave $25,000 to Uniting Missouri PAC. The PAC is backing Parson's bid to keep his seat in the November election. PACs can work in support of candidates but cannot coordinate with them. Hoberock's appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.