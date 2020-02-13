Lepanto’s Malik Monk drops 25 pts Wednesday in Hornets win

MINNEAPOLIS (KAIT) - Malik Monk was on the money Wednesday evening.
Lepanto’s finest dropped 25 points as the Hornets beat the Timberwolves 115 - 108. Monk also chipped in 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal in Charlotte’s final game before the All-Star break.
Wednesday continues a stretch of his best month in the NBA. Malik is averaging 15.4 points per game in February, scoring in double figures in all six games. He’s shooting 48.3% from the field & 47.4% from three-point range.
