Lepanto’s Malik Monk drops 25 pts Wednesday in Hornets win
Lepanto native Malik Monk in action as the Hornets faced the Timberwolves (Source: NBA/Charlotte Hornets)
By Chris Hudgison | February 12, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 10:36 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (KAIT) - Malik Monk was on the money Wednesday evening.

Lepanto’s finest dropped 25 points as the Hornets beat the Timberwolves 115 - 108. Monk also chipped in 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal in Charlotte’s final game before the All-Star break.

Wednesday continues a stretch of his best month in the NBA. Malik is averaging 15.4 points per game in February, scoring in double figures in all six games. He’s shooting 48.3% from the field & 47.4% from three-point range.

