Palestine-Wheatley alum Kenley Hawk records first strikeout & win for Mississippi State softball

“It’s very early, but it does feel good,” Ricketts said. “I think the biggest thing for us is getting [the players] to understand that what we’re doing and the start we had over the weekend, that comes based on the work we do every day in practice. We talked early on that we’ve got 100 days together to practice and be out on the field and only 50 game days. We need to work hard and outperform everybody in practice and push each other because that’s what makes those game days really special for us.”