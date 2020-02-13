Palestine-Wheatley alum Kenley Hawk records first strikeout & win for Mississippi State softball

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State’s softball program opened its home slate with a bang on Wednesday, cruising to a 16-2 victory in five innings against Alabama State. The Bulldogs’ scoring output was their highest since April 26, 2014, when they scored 18 against Arkansas.
Despite a slow start, MSU batted around in both the third and fourth innings, totaling 14 runs in those two frames alone. State’s 16 runs were tied for fifth-most in MSU history.
Fa Leilua homered twice, and Madisyn Kennedy and Lindsey Williams each hit the first long balls of their career in the rout. Leilua and Kennedy finished with three RBIs, while Williams led the team with four thanks to a two-run blast in the fourth inning, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the third and an RBI single in the second.
“I thought they did a good job of hitting the curveball, and just making the adjustment to the moved up game time,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “Getting that first win at home under our belt, getting used to everything – first time for our home crowd too, and making sure everything’s running smoothly – so it was good to get back out here. That team, they’re going to do a good job, but that we know our expectations. If we’re going to be an elite team we need to answer back in a big way.”
A pair of Bulldog freshmen recorded their first career hits in pinch hit appearances at the plate. Brylie St. Clair tripled to right field on the first pitch she saw to bring home a run. Kiki Edwards then doubled in her first career at-bat to bring St. Clair home.
In the circle, Aspen Wesley started and three 3.0 innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing two runs. Kenley Hawk relieved her in the fourth and set down the Hornets in order with her first career strikeout to earn the win.
Ricketts improved to 5-0 as a head coach and is now just one win shy of tying the MSU record for the best start by a first-year head coach.
“It’s very early, but it does feel good,” Ricketts said. “I think the biggest thing for us is getting [the players] to understand that what we’re doing and the start we had over the weekend, that comes based on the work we do every day in practice. We talked early on that we’ve got 100 days together to practice and be out on the field and only 50 game days. We need to work hard and outperform everybody in practice and push each other because that’s what makes those game days really special for us.”
State now returns to Starkville for its home opener on Wednesday before hosting the Bulldog Kickoff Classic on the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.