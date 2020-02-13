Paragould woman severely burned by cook at hibachi grill restaurant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County woman is lawyering-up after her surprise birthday dinner with her family at a Hibachi-style restaurant turned into a fiery tragedy, landing her in the hospital.
Samantha Myers says she’s still sore from what she calls a “careless accident” in Paragould after a fire trick made by a Kimono Japanese Steakhouse employee set her on fire, changing her life.
“He makes our food and does the volcano trick with the fire, that goes fine,” Myers says. “After he does that, he lights it, and just like fire goes everywhere.”
Myers said she freaked out and ran to the restroom to put water on her face after feeling hot.
Continuing to say, it burned her so bad that her jacket was stuck together and she had to pull it off.
"My mother-in-law asked one of the employees, " Do y’all have burning cream? Do y’all have burning cream?" And she just stood there looking at us while were panicking," according to the victim.
Myers said the restaurant did nothing to help her, however, they did offer her a free meal and to pay for her medical bills.
On Monday, she and her husband, Kobe Myers, decided to hire a lawyer to help guide them on what next steps to take, not sure whether they should sue the restaurant or not.
“We really don’t know. I guess whatever my lawyer thinks we need to do because I’m going to have to deal with this for the rest of my life," Myers says.
Her injuries include an eye infection in both eyes, burned-off eyelashes and brows, first-and second-degree burns on her face and neck, and now, a recent diagnosis of PTSD after experiencing nightmares.
Although Myers has a hard time sleeping at night and struggles with her facial appearance, her husband says he will be right here to support her.
“I tell her she’s beautiful every day and just try to be that support she needs," says Kobe Myers.
The couple also left a message not just for Kimono, but for all restaurants.
Region 8 News did reach out to the business for comment, but they weren’t available for comment.
