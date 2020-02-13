Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State basketball previews Texas Two Step round 2

Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado & J.J. Matthews after 2/11 practice
By Chris Hudgison | February 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 6:05 PM
Red Wolves Raw: Matt Daniel after 2/12 practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We caught up with both Arkansas State basketball squads before another pivotal week.

The Red Wolves will have a Texas two step. The A-State men travel to UTA and Texas State while the ladies host the Mavericks and Bobcats.

Matt interviewed men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado and junior forward J.J. Matthews. I chatted with women’s basketball head coach Matt Daniel.

Thursday 7:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball [9-13 overall, 6-5 SBC (7th)] vs. Texas-Arlington

- First National Bank Arena (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:00pm: Arkansas State men’s basketball [15-10 overall, 7-7 SBC (6th)] at Texas-Arlington

- College Park Center (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State men’s basketball at Texas State

- Strahan Coliseum (ESPN+)

Saturday 4:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball vs. Texas State

- First National Bank Arena (ESPN+)

