Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State basketball previews Texas Two Step round 2

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We caught up with both Arkansas State basketball squads before another pivotal week.
The Red Wolves will have a Texas two step. The A-State men travel to UTA and Texas State while the ladies host the Mavericks and Bobcats.
Matt interviewed men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado and junior forward J.J. Matthews. I chatted with women’s basketball head coach Matt Daniel.
Thursday 7:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball [9-13 overall, 6-5 SBC (7th)] vs. Texas-Arlington
- First National Bank Arena (ESPN+)
Thursday 7:00pm: Arkansas State men’s basketball [15-10 overall, 7-7 SBC (6th)] at Texas-Arlington
- College Park Center (ESPN+)
Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State men’s basketball at Texas State
- Strahan Coliseum (ESPN+)
Saturday 4:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball vs. Texas State
- First National Bank Arena (ESPN+)
