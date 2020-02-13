Shootout inside Walmart store in Alabama leaves 2 dead

Mobile, Ala. Walmart fatal shootout (WPMI-TV)
February 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 4:17 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Two men are dead after an argument led to a shootout at a Walmart store in Mobile, Alabama.

Police say two people got into a dispute at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wednesday night and both pulled out guns. Each opened fire and shot the other.

A witness said people ran through the store as multiple shots rang out.

Both men were taken to a hospital where they died.

Police identify them as 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey.

It’s unclear what prompted the dispute.

