Silver Alert issued for missing pregnant woman

By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 13, 2020 at 7:02 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 7:06 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a missing pregnant woman.

The Little Rock Police Department requested the activation after Crystal Blanchard, 29, disappeared.

She was last seen in the 1900-block of Green Mountain Drive.

According to ASP, she is 8-months pregnant.

Blanchard, who is 5’5” and weighs 180 pounds, was last seen Wednesday wearing a white dress, a black jacket, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact LRPD at 501-371-4829.

