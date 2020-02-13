Teens in DYS receiving better treatment due to changes in system, state officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - There has been a drop in the number of youth in county-run juvenile detention centers as well as those in DYS residential programs around the state in the past year, with officials saying a more hands-on approach has made the difference.
According to a report from content partner KARK, the Arkansas Department of Human Services has made improvements in its Division of Youth Services program since January.
The state agency has worked on assessing teens on a variety of issues including physical, education, substance abuse, dental, vision and PTSD, officials told KARK.
Michael Crump, who is the director of DYS, said the approach has helped.
“We would see bottlenecking at the beginning, bottlenecks in the middle and bottlenecks at the end so really having a treatment team in place and an increased number of monitoring visits that go in it allows things to run more efficiently from beginning to the end,” Crump told KARK.
The number of youth in county-run juvenile detention centers has dropped from 73 in May 2019 to six on Feb. 3, while the number of youth in a DYS residential program has fallen from 352 in May 2019 to 235 on Feb. 3, officials said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.