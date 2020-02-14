Air Supply to perform at EACC April 4

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The band that has performed songs like “Even the Nights are Better” and “Every Woman in the World” will be making an appearance in Region 8 this spring.
Air Supply will be performing April 4 at the EACC Fine Arts Center in Forrest City. The 7:30 p.m. concert is part of their Lost in Love Experience tour, with tickets going on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
The Australian group has sold nearly 30 million copies in their 40 year career, EACC said in a media release.
Tickets are $39 and will be available online at the college’s website.
You can also call 870-633-4480 or go to the Fine Arts Center ticket office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.
