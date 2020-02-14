Camden police officer fired after incident at school

CAMDEN, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Camden police officer who authorities say put a student in a choke hold has been fired, according to a report from content partner KARK.
Camden police said Thursday that the department did an investigation on Jake Perry.
“Jake Perry did violate department policy and he is no longer employed with the Camden Police Department,” Camden police told KARK.
Officials said the incident happened at Camden Fairview High School. Officials also said Camden police are reviewing the department’s training, policies and assignment policy.
