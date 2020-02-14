Discussion over heart health brings people to region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people entered the St. Bernards Auditorium Thursday to learn more about heart health.
The annual Heart Luncheon event is an opportunity for St. Bernards patients and the public to speak to cardiologists on a one-on-one basis and ask questions.
The event has grown over the years. Interventional Cardiologist at St. Bernards Dr. Barry Tedder says it’s important to know how to take care of your heart health.
“Heart disease is the number one killer, as well as stroke,” he says. “The vascular system is involved. Being sure you know of your risk factors and know what to do about it and how to prevent it.”
Cardiologists also took time to answer questions involving blood pressure, prevention of heart disease and much more.
Dr. Tedder says it’s an appropriate time to discuss heart health, with February being Heart Health Month.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.