Feb. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s Friday, Feb. 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An Arctic airmass moved into Region 8 overnight, leaving us with some of the coldest weather so far this season.
A few snow flurries are possible in our northwestern counties this Valentine’s Day morning as temperatures begin in the middle teens.
Northeast winds take the “Feels Like” temperature near zero! Abundant sunshine today won’t warm temperatures very much at all.
We’re expecting afternoon highs near 35° which would challenge a record set back in 2007.
Looking ahead to a clear and quiet date night with lows in the mid-20s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A small town in Region 8 is concerned about the future of its only hospital.
An Arkansas police officer is off the force after officials say he used excessive force on a student.
An area prosecutor has requested any and all information involving embattled former Egypt Police Chief Gerald Goza or the Egypt Police Department be dismissed in light of a recent audit.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.