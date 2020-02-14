Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 LSU all should feel pretty comfortable about their NCAA hopes at this point. But it’s tough to figure out which other SEC teams might earn bids The SEC has plenty of teams on the bubble that aren’t playing particularly well. Mississippi State and Arkansas are two bubble teams that should have a sense of urgency when they face off Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost three straight games. Mississippi State is coming off an 83-58 loss at Mississippi.