Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118. Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, his second straight game scoring more than 30. But Gallinari's clutch shooting kept the Pelicans at bay as he scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points and Steven Adams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. JJ Redick scored 24 for New Orleans.
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Alonzo Sule had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 74-66. Sule made 12 of 16 shots. Nijal Pearson had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Texas State. Caleb Asberry added 10 points. Isiah Small had eight rebounds. Kamani Johnson had 14 points for the Trojans (18-8, 12-3), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points. Jovan Stulic had 11 points and five steals. Markquis Nowell, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Trojans, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 77-67. Radshad Davis and Brian Warren added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Davis also had 14 rebounds. Jerry Johnson had 17 points and Marquis Eaton added 16 for Arkansas State, which has lost four consecutive games.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 LSU all should feel pretty comfortable about their NCAA hopes at this point. But it’s tough to figure out which other SEC teams might earn bids The SEC has plenty of teams on the bubble that aren’t playing particularly well. Mississippi State and Arkansas are two bubble teams that should have a sense of urgency when they face off Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost three straight games. Mississippi State is coming off an 83-58 loss at Mississippi.