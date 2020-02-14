JHS alum Marquis Eaton has 16 pts but Arkansas State men fall at UT Arlington

UT Arlington (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt) converted nine A-State (15-11, 7-8 Sun Belt) turnovers in the first 10-plus minutes in 17 points while building as large as a 17-point lead in the first half. The Red Wolves were able to cut an 11-point halftime deficit to as few as eight points in the second half, but UT Arlington came away with the double-digit victory.