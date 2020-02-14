Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HUNDREDS OF ANIMALS IN HOME
Kansas City couple charged after more than 260 animals found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City couple is facing three municipal charges of animal cruelty after nearly 270 small animals were removed from their home. Authorities charged 24-year-old Mikabel Montero and 21-year-old Natasha Acosta Thursday with failing to adequately care for the animals. Most of the animals removed Monday from their duplex were rats. The city's Neighborhood and Housing Services said it was one of the worst animal hoarding cases the agency has investigated. The Kansas City Star reports Montero said Thursday he would fight one of the violations but he accepts he's guilty for anything that went wrong and acknowledged he had too many animals.
GREITENS-MISSOURI
Ex-Missouri governor's campaign fined $178K in ethics review
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An ethics investigation has found “probable cause” that disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign broke the law by not reporting that it cooperated with a political action committee in 2016. The Missouri Ethics Commission found that ads paid for by LG PAC “were express advocacy or its functional equivalent,” and that they were done “in cooperation” with Greitens' gubernatorial campaign. The commission said there's probable cause that Greitens' campaign violated finance laws by not reporting those ads as a gift. The commission says it doesn't have evidence that Greitens knew about the issues but that he's ultimately responsible. Greitens says the findings exonerate him.
LOST CELL PHONE-CHILD PORN
Man pleads to having child porn on cell phone, which he lost
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old Missouri man who lost a cell phone containing child pornography has pleaded guilty in the case. Christopher Lee Caven, of Belton, pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving child pornography over the internet. His phone was found in March 2017 at the Flying J Truck Plaza in Peculiar. The person who found it tried to reset the phone for his own use but called authorities when he found a large amount of child porn in a folder. Prosecutors say investigators found 402 video files and 302 images of child porn on the phone. Many of the children were toddlers.
GUNMAKER BANKRUPTCY
Gun maker files for bankruptcy following Kansas City lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Nevada-based gun manufacturer filed for bankruptcy after Kansas City sued the company over weapons trafficking last month. KCUR-FM reports that Jimenez Arms filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Feb. 10. It's bankruptcy petition listed assets of less than $50,000 and outstanding liabilities surpassing $1 million. This could pose a challenge for the city should it successfully recover compensation in its lawsuit. It alleges the gun trafficking created a public nuisance in Kansas City, which has one of America's highest homicide rates. Mayor Quinton Lucas says it's the first such lawsuit filed against the gun industry in more than 10 years.
FEDERAL OFFICER SHOT-SENTENCE
2 Missouri man sentenced in shooting of St. Louis officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men who shot a St. Louis police officer in October 2017 have been sentenced to federal prison. Thirty-year-old Johnzell Moorehead was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison. Daryaun Wines was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years for the shooting of officer Archie Shaw, who at the time was part of a federal drug task force. Prosecutors say Shaw was following a car that was following Moorehead and Daryaun Wi when the two suspect vehicles split up. When Shaw followed the second vehicle through an intersection, Moorehead and Wines shot him. Shaw was injured but able to drive himself to safety.
POLICE SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Judge: Kansas City officer justified in death of unarmed man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge says a Kansas City police officer used reasonable force when he fatally shot an unarmed man because the officer believed the man was armed and posed a threat. Officer William Thompson shot and killed 24-year-old Ryan Stokes in July 2013. Stokes was black, and Thompson is biracial. Stokes was falsely accused of stealing a cellphone when a foot chase ensued and the officer killed him. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes issued a ruling Tuesday in response to a wrongful death lawsuit from Stokes' mother. Her attorney plans to appeal.
EXECUTIVE-EMBEZZLEMENT
Former executive sentenced for stealing $4 million from firm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former chief financial officer for a suburban St. Louis company has been sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling nearly $4 million from the firm. Bryan G. Vonderahe of Kirkwood, Missouri, also must pay restitution. He pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud. He was sentenced Thursday. Court documents show that from January 2012 through January 2019, Vanderahe defrauded The Boyd Group, a company that owns real estate and operates stores that include The Bedroom Store, Boyd Sleep and Accent Furniture. According to the documents, Vonderahe set himself up as a sham vendor and issued about 500 company checks to himself.
AP-US-ARMED-FATHER-SCHOOL-BUS
Police: Father storms onto bus with pistol in Missouri
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a father who was upset that a student had been fighting with one of his children stormed onto a middle school bus with a loaded pistol in suburban St. Louis and threatened everyone onboard. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christian Goodson was charged Wednesday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanor property damage and assault counts. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.