11 Lyon women, Williams Baptist men win in rivalry hoops doubleheader

#11 Lyon (Women) 58, Williams Baptist 45
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The 11th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team and Williams Baptist were tied at 29-29 as the second half began but the Scots outscored the Lady Eagles, 29-16, over the final two quarters and earned a 58-45 American Midwest Conference road win on Thursday night. The Scots improved to 22-2 (18-1 AMC) and clinched a top-four seed in the AMC Championship, which will begin in early March. WBU dropped to 16-7 (12-6 AMC) with the loss.
Lyon and Williams Baptist were evenly in the first half as WBU took a 12-11 lead after the first quarter before the Scots tied the game at 29-29 at the half after outscoring the Lady Eagles, 18-17, in the second period.
WBU scored first to open up the third quarter on a bucket by Allegra Melton before Jade Giron and the Scots began to pull away. Giron knocked down a three before added four more points before a three-point play by Katie Turner gave the Scots a 38-31 lead with 1:57 left in the quarter. The Lady Eagles managed to cut the deficit to three with a quick 5-0 run but a layup by Madison Riley gave the Scots a 41-36 lead after three quarters.
Liz Henderson knocked down a three to begin the fourth quarter before WBU pulled back within five on a free throw by Kate Junkersfeld. The Scots responded with a 10-0 run over the next 2:30 to extend their lead to 15, 54-39, on another three by Henderson. The lead grew to as many as 16 on a pair of free throws by Turner with just under two minutes remaining as the Scots cruised the rest of the way for the 13-point victory.
Giron led all scorers with a game-high 17 points, while Henderson added 15 points to go along with seven rebounds.
The Scots will return to action on Saturday afternoon for another American Midwest Conference battle at Central Baptist College. Tip-off for Saturday’s game at CBC is set for 1 p.m.
Williams Baptist (Men) 68, Lyon 56
Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
The Williams Baptist University men's basketball team outscored Lyon College 14-to-4 over the final 4:38 to lead the Eagles to a 68-56 victory over the Scots on Thursday. The win was a key American Midwest Conference win, as it brought WBU's league record to an even 8-8 with six regular season games remaining. The game was played in front of a near-capacity, rowdy crowd at the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.
With the Eagles leading by two points with a little over four minutes remaining, Cortez King took the game over. King scored 12 of the Eagles final 14 points including a highlight monster alley-oop dunk to seal the win.
Cortez King led all scorers with 22 points in the game. He made 7-of-9 from the field to go along with 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. The junior has reached double-digits in each of his last six games and is averaging 17.33 points per game during that stretch. He finished second on the team with six rebounds in the contest.
Leading the team in rebounds was Aaron King, who secured eight rebounds off the bench. He also swiped four steals and scored five points.
Brian Davis scored 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting to go along with five boards while Marquez Chew scored eight points and led the team with five assists.
The team shot 43 percent from the floor while holding Lyon to 39 percent. The defense forced 21 turnovers, turning them into 13 offensive points.
The win catapults the Eagles into sole possession of eighth place. They are one game ahead of William Woods University, which is 8-10 in conference play. The top eight teams qualify for the AMC Tournament.
Williams returns to the hardwood on Saturday in Henderson, Tenn., at Freed-Hardeman University. The game will take place at 3 p.m.
