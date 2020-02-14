Marion Jr. High student recognized for patriotism

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - The love of first responders led to a Marion Junior High School student being honored for his support.
Luke Caldwell carries his American Flag with a blue and red line on it to honor first responders, the Marion School District said.
On Thursday, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office presented him with a certificate recognizing his patriotism, and the Marion Police Department presented him with a certificate making him an honorary member of the force.
Luke has walked to and from school since mid-October carrying the flag and it caught the eyes of members of the police and fire department.
He said a peace walk the school held in the fall made him think about the men and women who serve our country.
So he took some PVC pipe and attached a flag he had in his room to it. He said since they fight for him every day, he should recognize and honor them every day as well.
He has no plan to stop honoring our first responders.
Luke plans to become a United States Marine saying he thinks they are the best of the best.
His mother, Belinda Caldwell, said she is very proud of her son and was overwhelmed by the appreciation by the various departments.
Over 20 members of different departments took pictures with Luke on Thursday.
