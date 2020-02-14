225 Mid-South animals boarded on flight to find forever homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning 225 pets from across the Mid-South were boarded on a flight to the Pacific Northwest.
The organization Wings of Rescue is helping over-crowded shelters. These dogs and cats will now go to a new shelter where they can hopefully find a forever home!
“They’re gonna have a first chance really for a better life. The average length of stay in Seattle for these pets is gonna be three days before they’re gonna be on somebody’s couch," said Ric Browde, president and CEO of Wings and Rescue. "So a lot of these pets are gonna be celebrating Valentine’s Day a little bit late, but they’re gonna be full of love and happiness in Seattle.”
Several shelters including Memphis Animal Services, the Hernando Animal Shelter and Marion City Animal Control are boarding pets on the flight.
