22nd Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon this Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Join KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group for the 22nd Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make-A-Wish on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can donate online, over the phone at (870) 933-8800, or at any of the bucket brigade locations around Region 8:
- Jonesboro @ Redwolf/Nettleton
- Jonesboro @ Caraway/Highland
- Jonesboro @ Southwest Dr./Culberhouse
- Paragould
- Bay
- Bono
- Brookland
- Caraway
- Harrisburg
- Hoxie
- Marked Tree
- Piggott
- Pocahontas
- Rector
- Trumann
- Walnut Ridge
- Weiner
Your donations help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.
The event each year helps to give children with critical illnesses an opportunity to receive a wish, which can mean everything to a child.
For many, the wish marks a turning point in the fight against their illnesses. Doctors, nurses and other health professionals say, the wish experience works in concert with medicine to make their patients feel better emotionally and even physically.
This fundraiser that Make-a-Wish, the Jonesboro Radio Group, and KAIT holds annually has raised over $5,483,399 in the past 21 years.
Thank you Region 8 for your generosity and support over the years.
