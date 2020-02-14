Nettleton hosts Valentine’s Day silent brunch

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in American sign language classes at Nettleton hosted a Valentine’s Day silent brunch Friday, Feb. 14 for deaf community members.
It was a quiet, but beautiful moment shared between students and the hearing impaired.
Senior at Nettleton High School Mark Belk has been a part of ASL classes since his sophomore year. He was excited about the interaction between the two groups in a social setting.
“A lot of the time when people see deaf individuals, I know, me, myself, it’s a little bit scary at first because you know it’s like a new language, not my first language,” said Belk. “So, you kind of have a hard time understanding at first. I just hope that a lot of the students, including myself, begin to be more comfortable around these individuals and can communicate better.”
Throughout the event, students were able to sign back and forth with deaf individuals.
Nettleton High School senior Emma Barrett was excited to be able to show her appreciation for the deaf community.
“The ASL classes that we have here at Nettleton, we learn sign language and we always know each sign, but we don’t have a lot of hands-on experience,” said Barrett. “So, with this event, we’ll get to take away a lot more and get to learn more about the deaf community.”
American Sign Language classes at Nettleton High School are taught by Anita Belew.
