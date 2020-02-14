New businesses can get financial guidance for free

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization on the Arkansas State University campus has been awarded a $100,000 federal grant.
They’re turning right around and using that money to help businesses right here in Region 8.
This could mean a great deal if you get selected.
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center on the A-State campus applied and received a Smart Growth Accelerator grant.
This, in return, will allow their offices to select 10 businesses in Craighead, Crittenden and Mississippi counties.
A total of 30 businesses will get financial advice, according to Director Laura Miller.
“This gives us a chance to work with them on planning for growth, marketing to their customers, financing and cash flow and bringing in other resource partners,” she says.
These businesses do have some restrictions which include being operational for at least one year, but no more than five years.
Miller says since the economy is doing well, new businesses sometimes get overlooked.
“Business education for those business owners is so important so they know where to go for those resources,” she says. “If problems or concerns do arise at some point in time, they know there’s help out there and they’re not just struggling on their own.”
Work in these counties will be in stages:
- Craighead County: May-June
- Mississippi County: August-September
- Crittenden County: September-October
Selected businesses will be guaranteed a one-page strategic growth plan.
Applications for businesses will be made available March 1 and will be notified of acceptance in April.
For more information, contact Miller’s office at 870-972-3517.
