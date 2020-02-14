Police: Suspected shooter took his own life

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police are investigating a shooting that injured one person and left the suspected gunman dead.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, on Shirley Drive, according to a news release from the City of Osceola.
Police officers and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force responded to a complaint of an active shooter in the area.
When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The suspected shooter, who has not been identified, was unresponsive.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators believe the gunman took his own life.
According to the release, the case is still under investigation.
