Public meeting to discuss solar power project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A public meeting will be held in May to discuss a project that would deliver solar power to residents in 11 Northeast Arkansas counties.
GRAF Energy has proposed installing two aggregated solar centers in Strawberry and Evening Shade, according to a Friday news release.
On May 14, the company will host a public meeting at noon at the Strawberry Community Center to address questions about the project, which will provide service to customers of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative and Craighead Electric Cooperative.
“This will allow our customers to go solar without installing any solar panels at their own location,” said Gary Huskey, the project coordinator.
The available service area, he said, will stretch from Mountain Home to Leachville.
The project will provide power to Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Independence, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph, Baxter, Izard, Sharp, and Fulton Counties.
“One could think of it as a community solar center where customers have a long-term land lease to host their solar facility,” said William Ball, owner of Stellar Sun in Little Rock, which will construct the project.
Ball added that costs for operating, monitoring and maintaining the solar facility would be included in the long-term land leases.
In addition to the long-term land leases, customers can choose a Solar Energy Services Agreement (SESA) to lease or lease-to-purchase rather than own their portion of the facility, the release stated.
“If you’re interested in solar or ways to cut your energy cost, we invite you to come find out more at this meeting,” Huskey said.
